Fire crews from multiple agencies respond to fire at Weber County transfer station

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire Saturday morning at the Weber County transfer station.

The call came in at 5:24 a.m.

“Crews from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Hill Air Force Base, along with Weber County Sheriff’s arrived on scene and found smoke coming from all sides of the building,” says a statement issued by the Weber Fire District.

“After access was made into the building, a large pile of debris (approximately 120 feet by 40 feet) was found burning. Crews attacked the fire and had control around 10 a.m.

“There were no injuries or structural damage, only smoke damage. The buildings fire suppression system (sprinklers) kept the fire under control until fire crews arrived.”

Bona Vista Water Improvement also sent personnel to assist with water, the statement says.

“Thank you to all involved for your quick and professional efforts!”