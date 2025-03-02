Fire crews from multiple agencies respond to Weber County trailer fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Occupants of a trailer in Weber County were evacuated safely after being alerted to a fire Saturday night.

“At approximately 10:45 p.m., crews from Weber Fire District, along with automatic aid agencies from Ogden City Fire, Mountain Green Fire, and South Ogden City Fire, responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of 900 South, Weber County,” a Weber Fire District news release says.

“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames and smoke coming from a covered patio and spreading to about one-third of the trailer. A quick and effective attack was made to contain the fire.

“The occupants of the trailer were able to evacuate safely after being alerted to the fire. The scene has since been turned over to the Weber Fire District’s Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation. We extend our thanks to all agencies who assisted in managing this incident.”