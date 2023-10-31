Fire crews knock down attic fire at Ogden residence

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire just before midnight.

At 11:49 p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to the scene, on the 200 block of 8th Street.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to a single story multi-family home with fire and smoke coming from the attic,” a statement from the Ogden City Fire Department says.

“The structure was quickly searched and evacuated. Fire crews accessed the fire and had it extinguished within 20 minutes and prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.”

One apartment sustained significant fire and water damage, and the other had only minor water damage, the statement says.

“The building is being secured and has an estimated $300,000 in damage. Red Cross responded to assist five adults that were displaced.”

Responding agencies were Ogden City Fire and North View Fire District. Resources included 18 firefighters, a battalion chief, a ladder truck, three engines, an ambulance and a paramedic truck. The Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin, said the news release, issued Tuesday morning.