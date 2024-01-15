Fire crews knock down blaze at Nordic Valley Ski Resort

EDEN, Utah, Jan. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple fire and first-responder agencies rushed to the scene of a Nordic Valley Ski Resort fire early Monday morning.

“A mountain worker noticed flames and smoke emanating from the unoccupied lodge,” says a news release issued by the Weber Fire District. “Upon arrival, crews were met with a working incident.

“Due to buried hydrants, heavy wind, smoke, and freezing temperatures, battling the fire was challenging and demanding, causing it to burn through a wall and up through the roof.”

The cause is under investigation by the Weber Fire District with assistance from Ogden City Fire, the release says. Nordic Valley Resort is closed until further notice. Follow their social media or contact them for updates and questions.

Nordic Valley Ski Resort fire Photo by Weber Fire District

“In an emergency every second counts!,” the WFD statement says. “Please take this time to check and clear nearby hydrants.”

Besides Weber Fire, responding agencies included Ogden City Fire, South Ogden Fire, and the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.