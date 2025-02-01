Fire crews knock down blaze in Ogden storage unit

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to an Ogden structure fire Saturday morning.

Crews responded at 8:13 a.m. Saturday to the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Fire units arrived on the scene within three minutes, and found smoke and flames coming from a storage unit,” an Ogden City Fire statement says.

“Crews immediately began fighting the fire from the exterior and quickly gained access to the interior of the structure.”

A person on scene informed firefighters that the unit contained an empty propane tank and a small gas can, which prompted crews to take additional safety precautions.



Firefighters from Ogden City Fire, Riverdale Fire, and Roy City Fire departments responded to assist in extinguishing the fire. A total of 23 firefighters, two ladder trucks, three engine companies, an ambulance, a paramedic unit, and the Battalion Chief were on scene, the OCPD statement says..

No injuries were reported. The building sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage. The Fire Marshal’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.