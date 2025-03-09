Fire crews knock down fully engulfed car in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire just after 5 p.m. Saturday, in Washington County’s Long Valley area.

“Upon arrival, they found the car fully engulfed in flames,” the HVF&R news release says. “Fortunately, all occupants had safely exited the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.”

Firefighters “quickly worked to extinguish the fire, successfully preventing it from spreading to nearby brush. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We appreciate the mutual aid assistance from Washington City Fire Station 62.”