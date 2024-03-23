Fire crews rescue dog trapped after Weber County crash, rush it to vet

WEST HAVEN, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters rescued a dog trapped in crashed vehicle Friday in Weber County and rushed it to a veterinarian, likely saving the animal’s life.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of 1900 West and 2100 South, the Weber Fire District stated on social media.

“Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle accident with significant damage. All occupants were out of their vehicles, but a dog was trapped,” the post says.

Weber Fire District’s Heavy Rescue Unit began extraction, working “quickly and precisely to access and remove the dog. Due to the dog’s condition, crews transported him to a vet ER via Heavy Ladder 66.”

Fire officials say the dog is doing well, with the veterinarian noting “the quick action of the fire department saved this dog’s life,” the post says.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.