Fire crews rescue kitten from Hurricane storm drain

HURRICANE, Utah, May 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Not all firefighter rescues require a climb up a ladder into a fiery building.
Sometimes, it’s a ladder climb downward, for a watery rescue.
On Thursday, Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue Company 41B was dispatched to assist with a rescue after a kitten was found trapped in a storm drain.
“It was believed the kitten had been stuck for several days,” the department news release says.
The kitten was lured into a cage with cat food, and carried back up to the service.
“Crews were able to safely retrieve the kitten and transferred it to Hurricane Animal Control for care.”