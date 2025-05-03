Fire crews rescue kitten from Hurricane storm drain

HURRICANE, Utah, May 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Not all firefighter rescues require a climb up a ladder into a fiery building.

Sometimes, it’s a ladder climb downward, for a watery rescue.

On Thursday, Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue Company 41B was dispatched to assist with a rescue after a kitten was found trapped in a storm drain.

“It was believed the kitten had been stuck for several days,” the department news release says.

Hurricane Fire Rescue photo

The kitten was lured into a cage with cat food, and carried back up to the service.

Hurricane Fire Rescue photo

“Crews were able to safely retrieve the kitten and transferred it to Hurricane Animal Control for care.”