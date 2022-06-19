Fire crews respond to North Salt Lake apartment complex fire

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in North Salt Lake.

Smoke and flames were visible on arrival at the Pointe and Northridge complex, at 55 W. Center St. A photo shows fire-damaged apartments on the second and third floors.

“Crews are still out at the complex,” says a statement issued at 4:53 p.m. by South Davis Metro Fire.

“Red Cross has been contacted for displaced families. Everyone was able to evacuate the apartment and no one was transported to the hospital.”

No damage estimate has been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.