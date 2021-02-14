Fire crews respond to attic fire in Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from two departments responded to a homeowner’s report of smoke coming from his attic Saturday evening.

Crews were dispatched at about 5:38 p.m. to 559 N. Eccles Ave. (1050 East), where they arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of the structure, according to a news release from Deputy Fire Chief Shelby Willis with the Ogden City Fire Department.

Crews located a fire in the attic space, extinguished it, and checked the area for any hot spots.

The fire did not spread to any other part of the home, and no one was injured in the incident.

Damage is estimated at $50,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the news release says.

Twenty firefighters from Ogden City and Northview fire departments responded with four engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck, two ambulances, a deputy fire marshal and the battalion chief.