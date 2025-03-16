Fire crews respond to bedroom blaze in Layton 4-plex

LAYTON, Utah, March 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Damages are estimated at $150,000 after a fire in a Layton 4-plex Sunday.

Layton City Fire crews responded to the call, at about 8:17 a.m., as did firefighters from the Hill Air Force Base Fire Department and Layton City Police. They went to the scene, at 1925 N. Hillfield Road.

“Initial reports were from the occupant advised a bedroom was on fire,” the LCFD news release says. “The fire building was a two-story fourplex. Evacuations had been made by the occupants & PD prior to arrival of fire crew.

“Prior to arrival of fire personnel, a large column of smoke was visible from some distance away indicating a working fire.”

The battalion chief was the first unit to arrive, the release says.

Layton Fire Department photo

“He found heavy fire venting from the south & west lower windows of one of the units. The fire did not appear to have extended to the remaining units. Crews were able to deploy several hose lines and extinguish the fire within 10 min of arrival. Other units on scene insured that all occupants had indeed been evacuated, assisted with ventilation, water supply, salvage & overhaul, and incident safety functions.”

Layton Fire Department photo

Layton police and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control issues. Additionally, LPD units contacted the occupant, the release says.

Layton Fire Department photo

“While with her, she reported having ‘dropped cigarette ashes’ in the bedroom. Upon arrival of our fire investigators, they made contact with the occupant(s) and began their determination of cause/origin. At the time of this, a final cause determination has not been made. Damage is estimated to be approximately $150,000.”

No civilian or fire department injuries occurred.