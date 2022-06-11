Fire crews respond to Cowabunga Bay; Draper water park closed for repairs

DRAPER, Utah, June 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters knocked down an early morning fire at Cowabunga Bay Water Park early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene, at 12047 State St., Draper, at about 2:15 a.m. Draper City Fire was the lead agency, and crews from Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan Fire and Sandy City Fire assisted.

“They found fire in the attic, with sprinklers taking care of the area below,” Deputy Chief Bart Vawdrey, Draper City Fire, told reporters at the scene.

Although the attic was not covered by the sprinklers, the alarm did alert crews to respond, Vawdrey said.

The fire “was contained to the attic,” and likely started there, he said. It took crews about 15 minutes to knock down the flames.

Vawdrey estimated the fire did $75,000 to $100,000 in damages. He said no one was at the park, and doors were locked, so it does not appear to be a suspicious fire.

Cowabunga Bay on Saturday announced the park would be closed, and did not give a time frame for reopening.

“Unfortunately Cowabunga Bay had a severe building fire this morning that has rendered us inoperable,” the water park’s Facebook page says. “Therefore we will be temporarily closed until we can assure that all of our facilities are safe for our employees and our guests.

“Due to the fire our phone lines are down so if you have any questions please email us at [email protected] We apologize for any inconvenience, be assured that we will be working hard to get back open so you can enjoy the best summer ever.”