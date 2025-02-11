Fire crews respond to fire outside La Verkin residence

LA VERKIN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue and La Verkin Fire responded to a report of a structure Fire on Monday, and discovered the flames were coming from a 4-wheeler burning in the backyard of a residence.

The crews were dispatched at 12:12 p.m., and “quickly contained and extinguished the fire, preventing any further damage to nearby structures,” says a statement from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

“The fire started while an individual was working on a 4-wheeler in the backyard. Two 4-wheelers were completely destroyed, and no injuries were reported.

“The Hurricane Valley Fire District reminds residents to exercise caution when working with vehicles or machinery that could pose a fire risk. E41, E42, E43, M41, and BC42 all responded to this incident as well as the La Verkin City Police Department.”