Fire crews respond to North Fork area of Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from Weber Fire, Ogden City Fire and South Ogden Fire responded Friday to an outbuilding fire in the North Fork area of Weber County.

The call came to dispatch at 5:56 a.m.

“Crews arrived to a 40,000 square foot outbuilding, fully engulfed,” A Weber Fire statement says.

“Firefighting operations were hindered due to a lack of hydrants in the area, but crews worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control and minimize loss.

The scene has since been turned over to the Weber Fire District Fire Marshal’s office for investigation, the statement says.