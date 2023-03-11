Fire crews respond to Salt Lake City bike shop after owner sees smoke on webcam

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a commercial structure fire early Saturday at a Salt Lake City electric bike shop.

The owner noticed smoke when he checked a webcam, Cpt. Chad Jepperson, Salt Lake City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The Magnum Electric Bikes owner alerted dispatch at about 4:52 a.m., and crews responded to the scene, at 629 S. State.

“We arrived and didn’t see anything initially, but then it started to grow,” Jepperson said. “We forced entry.”

A second alarm was called, “but the fire was contained fairly rapidly,” and the call for additional crews was canceled.

There was nobody in the building, Jepperson said, and no injuries to firefighters.

“The building suffered some smoke damage, but not much outside of that. We got it pretty good.”