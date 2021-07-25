Fire crews responding to wildfire in Old Snow Basin Road area of Weber County, evacuations underway

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations are underway due to a fast-moving fire which broke out near Old Snow Basin Road in Weber County late Saturday afternoon.

According to reports from Weber County Fire Department and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the blaze is traveling uphill and is growing quickly in rough terrain.

“The fire is approximately 8 acres with heavy fuel and multiple homes threatened,” the Weber County Fire Department said in a post on social media. “Homes have been evacuated thanks to Weber County Sheriff’s (sic).”

Fire crew from Morgan and Davis County have been joined by the U.S. Forest Service in the firefighting efforts. A call has also been put in for air support.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.