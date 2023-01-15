Fire damages 4 units, displaces occupants at Hotel Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four units at a Park City hotel were damaged in a fire Saturday evening.

Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire at Hotel Park City, 2001 Park Ave., according to a social media post from the Park City Fire District.

“When firefighters arrived, visible black smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the unit,” the post states.

All occupants in the building were evacuated, and no were injuries reported, according to the Fire District. The fire was related to the chimney chase and remains under investigation, fire officials said.

Occupants in the four units in the building damaged by fire were displaced “due to significant structural damage to the building and to the roof,” the post states.

The Park City Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.