Fire deparment rescues Funicular-trapped man

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firemen were able to retrieve a man who somehow became trapped in the Funicular at the St. Regis Deer Valley Resort.

The Funicular is a 500-foot rail track traveled by cable cars that can hold up to 15 people, according to the resort’s website. It conveys visitors from the lower resort dwellings to the amenities of the upper resort such as restaurants, a spa, and other shops.

Two emergency vehicles from the Park City Fire District responded to the incident, according to a district post Friday evening on social media.

The responders found a person “stuck inside the Funicular at the St. Regis. Firefighters were able to open the emergency hatch and help the individual back down maintenance stairs.”

No word on how the 5:15 a.m. extrication became necessary, or what took the Fun out of the Funicular, pun unavoidable.