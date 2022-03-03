Fire department, bomb squad called in to handle mysterious find in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District and Salt Lake City bomb squad were called to the scene Wednesday after the discovery of what appeared to be old explosives.

“Hoytsville Road was temporarily closed south of Creamery Lane at Hoyt Lane due to the discovery of expired dynamite,” says 3:54 p.m. a statement from Park City Fire District.

“Engine 21, Ambulance 21 responded from the Coalville Fire Station along with BC 304 from PCFD. The Bomb squad was called in from Salt Lake City. The residents of the home were evacuated.

“Upon investigation, the items were identified as old road flares.”