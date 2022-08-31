Fire dept. rescues window washers stranded 40 feet above ground

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two window washers had to be rescued by the fire department Tuesday when they found themselves stranded 40 feet in the air.

The pair was scrubbing the Huntsman School of Business on the Utah State University campus when “their boom truck lost its hydraulics,” according to a Logan City Fire Department post on its Facebook page of the 11 a.m. rescue.

The department’s ladder truck did the trick. But one of the more difficult challenges of the episode was restraining his “tech rescue” guys, Battalion Chief Josh Francis told Gephardt Daily, referring to the four or fire “alpha males” on any fire department shift who train for extreme rescue operations.

“They wanted to rappel down from the roof and take the window-washers off the side of the building themselves” he said.

“They were chomping at the bit to do it.”

But it was decided that would be plan B, if for some reason the ladder truck couldn’t get to the window-washers.

“It wasn’t really a rescue, they weren’t in any trouble,” Francis said. “They just couldn’t get down.”

“It was just like rescuing cats from a tree, which fire departments still do,” he said. “We’ve done it twice this year. But this was the first time with humans.”