Fire destroys 5 homes in Moab trailer park, damages 5 others

MOAB, Utah, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Five mobile homes were destroyed and five others were damaged during a fire at a Moab mobile home park Sunday afternoon, Grand County officials said.

Fire crews responded at about 4 p.m. to reports of a fire at the Pack Creek Trailer Park, 1520 Murphy Lane, according to a post on the Grand County EMS Facebook page. The fire was out by 4:43 p.m., but the trailer park remained closed Sunday evening, the post states.

One public safety employee was transported to an area hospital for heat-related illness, while “several others were treated and released for smoke inhalation,” the post states.

Residents displaced by the fire can receive assistance by contacting the victims advocate with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office and state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, Moab Valley Fire, Bureau of Land Management and state fire officials assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115.