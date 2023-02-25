Fire destroys Centerville home; 1 treated for smoke inhalation

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that destroyed a Centerville home Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded at 12:05 p.m. to the residential fire at 485 S. 300 East, Centerville police said.

“Fully involved fire conditions were well under way” when firefighters arrived, the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area stated on its Facebook page.

Crews treaded one person at the scene for smoke inhalation.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time,” the post states.