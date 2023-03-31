Fire destroys Eden vacation home as snowstorm slows response

EDEN, Utah, March 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County vacation home burned down Friday morning as deep snow made accessing and battling the blaze challenging, firefighters said.

Crews were dispatched about 5 a.m. to reports of a fire at an unoccupied vacation home near Powder Mountain at 7885 E. Horizon Run Road.

“Due to blizzard-like conditions and snowpack on the roads, travel was slow and access was difficult,” the Weber Fire District stated on its Facebook page.

“Upon arrival, crews found a 1,000-square-foot unoccupied vacation home heavily involved. Firefighting efforts were challenging due to extreme weather conditions, heavy snow loads, and a buried hydrant.”

Fire officials say there were reports of an explosion at the home, possibly caused by propane fueling the fire. No injuries were reported.