Fire destroys garage of Millcreek home, along with vehicles inside

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire destroyed the garage of a Millcreek home Monday afternoon, including a car and motorcycle that were inside.

Crews responded about 4:40 p.m. to reports of a house fire near 4900 S. Wasatch Blvd. and arrived to find “heavy smoke and heavy fire coming from the garage,” Unified Fire Authority spokesman Kelly Bird said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and contain damage to the garage, Bird said. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, he said.

“The garage is pretty much destroyed, along with all the contents therein,” Bird told Gephardt Daily.

Investigators cited ash in the garage that the homeowners may have been saved to use as fertilizer as a possible cause of the fire, he said.

Investigators estimated damage at $100,000.