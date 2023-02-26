Fire destroys half of Spanish Fork twin home

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork residence, half of a twin home, was destroyed by a fire Friday.

First responders were called to the scene at about 4 p.m., and arrived on scene at a twin home near 1300 S. Somerset Drive.

“Arriving crews witnessed flames coming out of the garage area, which is where the fire started, though the cause is currently unknown,” says a statement from Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS.

“The fire was 100% contained by 5:45 p.m. due to the number of hidden voids in the home where the fire was burning.

“One of the homes is considered a total loss while the adjoining twin home sustained some smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross was called to help the two displaced families. No injuries were reported.”

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS was assisted by Mapleton, Payson, Salem, and Springville as well as Spanish Fork Police, Spanish Fork Power & Light, Central Utah 911, and Dominion Energy.

Five engines and two ladders responded to the call. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.