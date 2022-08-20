Fire destroys Ogden apartment construction site; dramatic blaze caught on video







OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning fire at an Ogden construction site.

Crews were first dispatched to 34th Street and Washington Blvd. at 12:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, they reported a fully-engulfed three story apartment structure with heavy smoke and flames pouring from the multi-story building.

Firefighters quickly attacked the blaze, working quickly to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures, while police kept onlookers at a safe distance.

At 3:10 a.m. the Ogden Fire Department tweeted the multi-alarm fire had been knocked down.

“The building was under construction and not occupied. Firefighters responded and the fire is extinguished,” the statement said.

“There were no injuries to firefighters or citizens,” OFD tweeted later.

Firefighters from multiple agencies joined in battling the blaze, including: the Ogden Fire Department, South Ogden Fire, Washington Terrace Fire and the Roy Fire Department. According to an OFD statement, “30 Firefighters, 3 Ladder Truck, 2 Engines, 2 Ambulance, 1 Paramedic truck, and the Battalion Chief responded.

“The Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin, the building is being secured and will be a total loss,” the OFD said.

