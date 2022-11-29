Fire destroys RV, damages nearby vehicle in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed an RV and damaged a nearby vehicle Monday night, Park City fire officials said.

Crews responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire on Old Ranch Road, according to a Facebook post from the Park City Fire District.

The RV was “full engulfed” when crews arrived, but firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, the post states.

“A nearby passenger car received some damage. No structures were threatened or involved,” the post states.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Park City fire officials said.