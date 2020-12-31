Fire engulfs Spanish Fork residence

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police, EMS and fire personnel were dispatched to a residential fire Thursday morning at 1:35 a.m.

They arrived at the scene, at 490 N. 200, to find a single-family residence in flames.

“At 1:37 a.m., the first arriving Police unit arrived and confirmed the occupants had evacuated and the residence was fully engulfed,” a statement from the Spanish Fork Police Department says.

“Spanish Fork City Fire along with Salem City Fire responded and were able extinguish the fire. The fire destroyed the main level of the residence and the basement received extensive damage due to smoke and water.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”