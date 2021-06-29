Fire in abandoned structure in Ogden causes $250K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fire in an abandoned structure in Ogden Monday afternoon.

“Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned structure located at near 29th Street and

Washington Boulevard at approximately 3:41 p.m. this afternoon,” said a news release from Ogden City Fire Department. The calling party reported the entire structure was fully involved.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames throughout the structure. Crews quickly mitigated fire conditions through a defensive fire attack.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $250,000 at this time.

“It is estimated that 35,000 gallons of water were utilized to mitigate this incident,” the news release said. “This is concerning due to our current drought conditions.”

Seventeen firefighters from Ogden City Fire Department and North Ogden Fire Department responded with three ladder trucks, one engine, one rescue truck, one ambulance and the battalion chief.