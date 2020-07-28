Fire in garage causes $150k in damage to Ogden residence

OGDEN, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden and Weber Fire District crews responded to a three-story residential fire near 1500 Quincy Ave. on Monday evening and arrived to find smoke and flames on the garage side of the home.

They quickly made an interior attack and were able to contain the fire to the garage and a portion of the attic, Ogden Deputy Chief Shelby Willis told Gephardt Daily.

North View Fire also was on scene, Willis said, because two calls were received from by-standers, one reporting the house fire, and one reporting what they thought was a fire in the field behind the house, so two groups of crews were dispatched.

Crews arrived at 7:14 p.m. and had everything under control within about 30 minutes.

Neighbors filled the sidewalk along both sides of Quincy Avenue, where the homes are in fairly close proximity.

“The wind was really blowing,” a woman commented. “They did a great job of getting the fire out fast!”

Deputy Chief Willis said 17 firefighters, four engines, an ambulance, and a rescue vehicle responded. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

She said damage is estimated at $150,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.