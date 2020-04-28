Fire in Huntsville garage causes $20k in damage

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire in an attached garage late Monday afternoon was extinguished by the home’s owner before fire crews arrived, but it still managed to cause an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Weber Fire District Capt. Oliver Cummings said fire crews responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the two-story home on Kelley Drive.

“The owner put ashes from the fireplace into a garbage can in the garage,” Cummings told Gephardt Daily.

Cummings said the homeowner was able to put the fire out with a garden hose, and firefighters searched into the ceiling to make sure the flames hadn’t spread beyond the garage.

No one was injured or displaced by the fire.

Cummings estimated the damage at $20,000 and said there was some equipment in the garage that may have been affected by the heat and flames.