Fire leaves Nordic Valley cabin a total loss

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday to a structure fire in Nordic Valley.

Firefighters arrived at the site, on Shady Lane, from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire and South Ogden Fire.

“Crews arrived on scene to find a heavily involved fire,” a statement from Weber Fire District says.

“Initial reports state the fire started on the exterior and is believed to be accidental but is under investigation.

“The home is a total loss. There were no reported injuries to humans or pets. Kudos to all involved for their rapid and professional response.”