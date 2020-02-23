Fire marshal: Spontaneous combustion likely caused West Haven fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District crews were called to a structure fire Saturday evening and arrived to find a smoke-filled garage and a pile of charred, oily rags.

David Reed, Weber Fire District deputy chief and fire marshal, said it appears that the fire started with the oily rags spontaneously combusting in the attached garage at 4700 W. 3350 South.

A gas-powered leaf blower had burned and partially melted, and was hauled out to the curb, but “it was a victim of the fire, not the cause,” Reed said.

A neighbor and the homeowner were able to move items out of the garage, Reed said, so except for some exterior “flame damage,” most of the damage was from smoke.

No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.

Reed estimated the smoke damage to be in the range of $5,000 to $10,000.

The Roy Fire Department and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted at the scene.