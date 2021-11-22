Fire Marshal: Spontaneous combustion may have burned 4 tons of hay in Utah County

ELBERTA, Utah, Nov. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Elberta Dairy properties in Utah County lost approximately four tons of hay to a fire Sunday morning.

“The cause is under investigation, but it was possibly caused by a wet stack of hay,” says a noon Facebook post from the Utah County Fire Marshal.

“Did you know that excessive moisture is the most common cause of hay fires? Spontaneous combustion is always a possibility with stored hay, particularly if hay was baled too wet or too green.”

The post did not mention any injuries, or the cost of the 800 pounds of hay.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.