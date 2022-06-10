Wildfire near Virgin in Washington County burns estimated 600-700 acres

VIRGIN, Utah, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire east of Virgin in Washington County that has burned an estimated 600 to 700 acres, officials said.

The Dalton Wash Fire was caused by a vehicle rollover, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info just before 9 p.m. Thursday. The fire is being driven by wind and growing rapidly, the tweet states.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire, according to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. Eight fire engines and one water tender responded, with air support continuing until sunset, fire officials said.

As of Wednesday, there had been 177 wildfires so far in 2022, burning a total of 564 acres, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Of those wildfires, 147 or 84% have been human-caused, state fire officials said.

The state’s Fire Sense campaign encourages Utahns to use good judgement in the outdoors to prevent human-caused wildfires.

