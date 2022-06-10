Fire officials warn of BBQ dangers following propane explosion near Helper

HELPER, Utah, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials in Helper are reminding those planning to barbecue this summer to inspect their propane grills after one person was injured in an explosion at an outdoor kitchen.

Fire crews responded Tuesday to a reports of a propane explosion at a cabin in the Colton area northwest of Helper, according to a post on the Helper Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Fire officials said the explosion occurred in the outside kitchen area of the cabin where a propane grill was being used.

“A malfunction in the grill caused propane to settle in the cabinet area, eventually finding an ignition source and causing the explosion,” the post states.

One person was transported to a Utah County hospital with minor injuries, according to the fire department.

“This serves as a reminder that with summer in full swing, propane grills are being used,” the post states. “Please be careful and inspect your propane appliances to ensure they are safe to use. We at Helper Fire want to wish everybody a happy and safe summer.”