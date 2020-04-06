Fire & Rescue officials warn Provo River is flowing at 1K CFS as work is done on Deer Creek Dam

PROVO, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire and rescue officials are warning that the Provo River is flowing extra fast this week as work is done on Deer Creek Dam.

“Please be aware that the Provo River will be flowing up to 1,000 CFS (cubic feet per second) off and on this week as work is done on Deer Creek Dam,” said a tweet from Provo Fire & Rescue.

“The river will be moving fast and the water is very cold. Please keep yourself, your children and your pets away from the river. #helpushelpyou.”