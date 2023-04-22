Fire takes Huntsville barn, misses propane tanks

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire completely engulfed a large barn Friday night while crews from three fire departments kept it from reaching nearby propane tanks.

The blaze broke out shortly after 9 p.m. at 10360 E Highway 39, with crews arriving “to find a fully involved structure fire with the roof partially collapsed,” according to a press release from the Weber Fire District on social media.

“Fire personnel were able to obtain fire control and protect surrounding equipment including farm equipment, propane tanks, and generators.” In addition to Weber Fire, units from the Ogden City and Mountain Green fire departments responded.

“F ortunately, there were no reports of injuries to humans or animals,” according to the 11:25 p.m. post from Weber Fire. The cause is under investigation by the Weber Fire District Fire Marshal’s Office.