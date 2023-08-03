Fire warnings issued for SLC’s City Creek Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon for City Creek Canyon.

“City Creek Canyon is at high risk for fire danger,” the Salt Lake City Fire Department said in a social media post just after 5 p.m., with a graphic noting violators will be prosecuted.

“We want to spread the message that camp fires, cooking fires, warming fires, fireworks and any type of recreational fire is completely prohibited.”

The department also thanked the city Department of Public Utiliites “for helping bring attention to this highly trafficked area.”

SLCPU two hours earlier had posted the same warning on its Facebook page also promising prosecutions. “Hi all: as a reminder, fires are banned in City Creek Canyon!