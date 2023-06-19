Firearms seized in 2 Sunday incidents in SLC’s entertainment district

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department seized two firearms during this weekend’s increased patrol operations in the city’s entertainment district.

The enhanced patrols, which will continue throughout the summer, are an attempt to deter crime and provide a sense of security to the community after multiple violent crimes, including a recent fatal shooting, on West Temple and in the area of 60 W. Market St.

At 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team approached a car parked at 325 S. West Temple.

As the detectives got closer to the car, they saw the passenger side door opened and saw an extended ammunition magazine and a gun on the floorboard near the passenger’s feet.

The passenger, 22-year-old Angel D. Aguado-Estrada, refused to exit the car. Officers and detectives safely took Aguado-Estrada into custody and secured the firearm.

Officers booked Aguado-Estrada into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of public intoxication and one count of carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

At 4:26 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, an SLCPD lieutenant conducted a traffic stop after being told about a fight in progress near 351 S. West Temple. During the investigation, officers recovered a firearm inside the car.

Officers booked the gun into evidence and detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit will work with prosecutors to screen charges. No arrests resulted from either the initial fight or the possession of the firearm.