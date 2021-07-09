Firefighter injured battling grass fire near Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A firefighter has been injured battling a grass fire near the Utah State Capitol Friday.

The blaze in the area of 1000 N. Victory Road is less than one acre and as of 1 p.m., is 90% contained.

“Firefighter injured due to slip and fall,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department. The condition of that firefighter was not immediately clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.