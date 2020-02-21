Firefighter, police officer injured battling Springville house fire; medical helicopters called to scene after roof collapse

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two first responders were injured fighting a house fire in Springville early Friday morning.

According to radio dispatches from the scene, a firefighter and police officer were hurt after the roof of an attached garage collapsed.

The firefighter was momentarily trapped when his legs became pinned by debris. A police officer who rushed into the garage to free him suffered smoke inhalation.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene out of an abundance of caution.

There were no other reports of injuries.

The blaze at 1526 Hobble Creek Haven Road was first reported about 4:04 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

