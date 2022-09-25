Firefighters announce 100% containment for Maple Flat Fire in Provo Canyon

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The Maple Flat Fire that burned about 1/16 of an acre in Provo Canyon was 100% contained Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo: Utah Fire Info/Squad81

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small fire that started Friday evening near Maple Flat in Provo Canyon is “100% contained, controlled and out,” state wildfire officials said.

Firefighters hiked to the Maple Flat Fire on Saturday morning to mop up interior hot spots, and crews will continue to monitor and patrol the site over the next few days, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

Officials say the fire burned about 1/16th of an acre in steep terrain and likely was caused by lightning. No structures were threatened.

