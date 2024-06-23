Firefighters at Little Twist Fire work to cut off wildfire’s fuel supply

BEAVER County, Utah, June 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire personnel assigned to the Little Twist Fire implemented a burnout operation on the north and northwest perimiter of the fire, creating a buffer by eliminating the brush that is the fire’s fuel.

“Favorable weather conditions enabled ground resources to effectively begin to establish black line down the Little Twist Trail Ridge, where crews had previously constructed indirect handline in preparation for securing that area of the fire,” says a news release issued Sunday by Central Utah Fire Interagency.

The fire now stands at 2,398 acres and remains at 10% contained.

“Hot and dry conditions are expected over the fire today,” the statement says. “A chance of precipitation during the afternoon and early evening will bring increased humidity and a potential for higher winds to the area.

“If conditions permit, crews will continue with firing operations while utilizing aerial resources for reconnaissance and bucket work.”

Image from Utah Fire Info

The area closure order will remain in place to provide safety for both firefighters and the public, the statement says.

“Smoke will continue to be visible for several weeks from surrounding areas including I-15, I- 70, Hwy-89 and Hwy-20.

“Please note: Little Reservoir, Tushar Lakeside and Kents Lake Campgrounds remain open to the public for camping.”