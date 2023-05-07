Firefighters battle 2 alarm blaze in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters are mopping up hot spots after battling a 2-alarm blaze overnight on the city’s near west side.

SLCFD Battalion Chief Dan Walker told Gephardt Daily firefighters were called to the scene about 1:35 a.m. after members of a Gold Cross ambulance team reported flames coming from a building near 740 South Kilby Court.

“As work crews arrived… they found a very much, fully-involved structure, and it had extended to other structures, both to the north and to the south.”

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, Walker said.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to Walker, property managers for the buildings said all three structures were vacant.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.