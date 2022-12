SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake.

Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.

Also responding were Unified Fire and Murray Fire, a SSLFD statement says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to reports, no injuries were reported in the incident.