Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze near downtown Salt Lake City



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze near downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Battalion Chief Ryan Miller told Gephardt Daily the fire burning in an abandoned home near 400 South 200 West was first reported about 11:15 p.m. Monday.

When the first fire crews arrived, they found the structure engulfed in smoke and flames.

Miller said the abandoned home had burned several times in the past and firefighters knew what they were in for as soon they heard the call coming into dispatch.

Firefighters went into defensive mode using ladder trucks to attack the flames from above.

“We’re not going to risk anyone by going in there,” Miller said. “We’ll risk a lot to save a lot, but not when we think there’s not a lot to save.”

Miller said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, and while there were no apparent injuries, crews had yet to search the building for possible victims.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.