Firefighters battle 5-alarm condominium fire near University of Utah campus

Firefighters battle a 5-alarm condominium fire near 1000 East 425 South in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, June 28, 2021. Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters are battling a multi-story condominium blaze near 1000 East 425 South by the University of Utah campus.

The 5-alarm fire was first reported around 2:10 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived they found the top floors of the structure engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Dozens of residents managed to flee the structure and nearby homes as firefighters scrambled to evacuate the buildings.

There are unconfirmed reports of people calling for help from top floors of the building and at least one person being treated for severe smoke inhalation.

Salt Lake City Fire
Firefighters battle a 5-alarm condominium fire near 1000 East 425 South in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, June 28, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted the following about 4:00 a.m.

Five Alarm Structure Fire Operations continue on 400 South. We ask the community to avoid the area with emphasis on 4th and 5th south from 9th east to 13th east. Smoke is through out the community.

Salt Lake City Fire
Firefighters battle a 5-alarm  condominium fire near 1000 East 425 South in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, June 28, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by gusting winds.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.

Residents look on as firefighters battle a 5-alarm condominium blaze near 1000 East 425 South in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, June 28, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

Correction: Gephardt Daily originally reported the fire was at an apartment building. It has now been identified as a condominium complex.

