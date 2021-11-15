Firefighters battle Home Depot blaze outside Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at the Home Depot store on Old Highway 40 outside Park City.

Crews were first called to the big box store at 4:28 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke coming from the structure, at 1595 E. Frontage Road.

According to reports from firefighters on scene it took until 5:02 a.m. to bring the fire under control.

There were initial concerns about the possibility of toxic fumes due to the paint and other chemicals inside the store, but there were no reports of any evacuations.

“Firefighters located the fire in the holding facility and were quick to suppress it,” says a statement from the Park City Fire District, issued at 7:09 a.m. “Fire was contained to the holding facility area and overhaul and cleanup is underway. The fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries.”

Crews and resources responding were engines 31, 33, 34, 35, Truck 36, Battalion Chief 3, Medic ambulances 35 and 37 responded, along with SCSO, the PCFD statement says.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.

*Correction: We have revised the reported time crews were originally dispatched to the fire.