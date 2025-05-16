Firefighters battle North Ogden blaze

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, May 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire in the middle of a multi-city commercial district at 2700 North on US 89 kept firefighters busy for nearly four hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The blaze, which was captured on video by Devin Holland, broke out just after 9 p.m. drawing hundreds of commentators online, many witnesses reporting explosions initially. One resident of a nearby trailer park said his mobile home was shaken by a blast from the fire scene. Flames twenty feet in the air and billowing smoke were readily visible.

Weber Area Emergency Dispatch reported the Weber Fire District, North View Fire Department on the Ogden City Fire department fought the fire just north of Skeen Construction and Infitness Nutritional Manufacturing, both with the office address 2458 North US 89. The latter is more commonly called 400 East at that point, a busy commercial area shared by North Ogden, Harrisvlle, and Pleasant View.

The fire is believed to have engulfed an auto and tire repair facility associated with Skeen Construction. Fire officials did not immediately return calls for comment. Crews did not clear from the scene until 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

An ambulance was dispatched, but no injuries were readily reported, according to dispatch.